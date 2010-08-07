Martin Boath

Eyes Optometry No.2 of 2

Eyes Optometry No.2 of 2 logo identity design branding
Another detail of another logo option. This is more modernist in its styling, reducing and simplifying a lowercase 'e' and 'o' to a strong marque that also symbolises one open eye and one closed eye.

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
