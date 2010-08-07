Martin Boath

Eyes Optometry No.1 of 2

Martin Boath
Martin Boath
  • Save
Eyes Optometry No.1 of 2 logo identity design branding
Download color palette

A detail of one of the options for a high-end Edinburgh city centre optometrists. Uses a stylised lowercase 'e' and 'o' to create an 'eyecon'.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
Martin Boath
Martin Boath

More by Martin Boath

View profile
    • Like