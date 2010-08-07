Martin Boath

Anna's Book

Personal project. A 44-page book documenting the first year in the life of my daughter Anna. That she's now 18 months old and this project is still ongoing tells you how far behind this is! I need to get my finger out or she'll be at college by the time it's finished at this rate!

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
