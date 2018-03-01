Birdie Fashion Store Categories Open Menu

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Hello friends,

This is a new shot from me on the fashion e-commerce store called Birdie. Today, it is an Accessories page with open categories menu.

My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace.

I think it came out pretty stylish. Eager to hear your feedback!

Cheers :)

Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
