Chris Koelle

Every fiber of your being (detail 2)

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
  • Save
Every fiber of your being (detail 2) bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn hand lettering drawing
Download color palette

Another detail of the sorta-lower half, showing some of the hand-lettering...

4ba0b90f6d6f30d6de47077ceb0135e7
Rebound of
Every fiber of your being (detail)
By Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

More by Chris Koelle

View profile
    • Like