Google's Windows 10 App Re-designed

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have just installed the new Google's Windows 10 App from Windows Store. As it was following neither the new Fluent Design system nor the Material Design system. So, I thought why not mix up.
So, I created this app design with Microsoft's Fluent Design + Google's Material Design.
Full View: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3c1jp59s6yk6ouc/AABo3wq6pn4quZqzwpzVoxOFa?dl=0
Please hit "L" if you liked it. Also, check out my YouTube channel for technical tutorials:
https://www.youtube.com/vasanthdeveloper
Thank You :)