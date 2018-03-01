Vasanth Srivatsa

Electron Fuse [Dark]

Vasanth Srivatsa
Vasanth Srivatsa
  • Save
Electron Fuse [Dark] design
Download color palette

This is my first shot on Dribbble. Click the below link to see in full resolution.

It is an IDE software for creating Electron Framework-based apps on a Windows PC.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/b4ojk56ur7vmyvi/Electron%20Fuse%20Dark.png?dl=0

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2018
Vasanth Srivatsa
Vasanth Srivatsa
Welcome to my design showcase

More by Vasanth Srivatsa

View profile
    • Like