Psalm 106:37-38 in progress

I'm actually kind of nervous to post this as my first dribbble shot, but it just so happens to be what I'm working on right at the moment (I probably shouldn't even be taking a break from it right now considering the impending deadline).

I'm currently producing about 50 full-page/two-page illustrations for a book that traces the overarching story (or to sound fancy, the metanarrative) of the Bible, through the Old and New Testaments. The title of the book is "The History of Redemption."

This detail shot is for the illustration of Psalm 106:37-38:

"They even sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons, And shed innocent blood, the blood of their sons and their daughters..."

Terrifying, I know, but hey, this is what I'm working on right now. Fear not, the rest of the illustrations are not nearly as horrific as this one. In fact, some of the pieces are some of the most ecstatic, joyful illustrations I've ever done. It's an awesome project.

I'll be regularly posting shots of the other illustrations very soon. Stay tuned...