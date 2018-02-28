Product Style Guide 2.2 Wip

Another WIP shot I’m sharing today from our product design system based on one of my recent product style guide shot that was posted few weeks back on Dribbble. Also, it's based on Atomic design system using sketch with nested symbols where atoms, molecules, organisms, templates, and pages working together to create an effective interface design system.

Don’t forget to view the attachment 🙂

I’ll share more versions afterwards.

Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻

Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖