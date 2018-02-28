Product Style Guide 2.2 Wip

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another WIP shot I’m sharing today from our product design system based on one of my recent product style guide shot that was posted few weeks back on Dribbble. Also, it's based on Atomic design system using sketch with nested symbols where atoms, molecules, organisms, templates, and pages working together to create an effective interface design system.
Don’t forget to view the attachment 🙂
I’ll share more versions afterwards.
Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻
Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖