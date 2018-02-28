Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Product Style Guide 2.2 Wip

Product Style Guide 2.2 Wip ui design app colors mobile insurance branding ui kit style guide
Product Style Guide 2.2 Wip ui design app colors mobile insurance branding ui kit style guide
Another WIP shot I’m sharing today from our product design system based on one of my recent product style guide shot that was posted few weeks back on Dribbble. Also, it's based on Atomic design system using sketch with nested symbols where atoms, molecules, organisms, templates, and pages working together to create an effective interface design system.

Posted on Feb 28, 2018
