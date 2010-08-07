Andrew-David Jahchan

Webcomic site header ribbon comic header nav
Header for a webcomic site I'm releasing soon, the navbar links will be placed inside the ribbon, didn't put those in yet.
Sorry for the slight blur, I had to shrink it to make the parts I wanted fit.
Feedback and suggestions are appreciated! :)

Illustration in the background is by Katie Tiedrich.

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
