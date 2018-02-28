Good for Sale
Frankie Soo

Abstract Eagle Logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
  • Save
Abstract Eagle Logo branding logo for sale ux ui stylish logo modern logo creative logo unique logo eagle logo handmade symbol design fashion gifts jewellery trendy ornament logo falcon bird
Abstract Eagle Logo branding logo for sale ux ui stylish logo modern logo creative logo unique logo eagle logo handmade symbol design fashion gifts jewellery trendy ornament logo falcon bird
Download color palette
  1. abstract-eagle-logo.jpg
  2. abstract-eagle-logo-design.jpg

Abstract Eagle Logo

Price
$400
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Abstract Eagle Logo

Abstract eagle logo design conveys elegance and strength, with speed and action, wisdom and perception all in vibrant golden strokes. The stylish symbol is suitable for various modern jewellery businesses and management consulting firms or travel agencies. The gold colour abstract eagle logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Elegant dynamic stylish, creative unique modern eagle logo.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=45335

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
Welcome to my logo design portfolio

More by Frankie Soo

View profile
    • Like