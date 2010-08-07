Adam Kemeny

SawYouSeeMe infographic v1

infographic silliness sawyouseeme
This is just supposed to be a bit of fun for the dating startup I'm working on. The "How hard is it to say" type placement has been bothering me and I'm not at all satisfied with it yet...

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
