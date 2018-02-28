Drink Water reminder - App Exploration

Hi Folks! First shot in 2018, it was a month ago explore this app concept, i've more screen but it was gone because of ssd failure . I will explore more this concept in the next time.

Feedback is very welcome and press "L" if you like it. :)

⎺

Start a project:

⌁ lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?

⌁ chat us on skype