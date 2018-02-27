54/100: | IN

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
sketch america design arts vector usa digital drawing drawing digital art gun infantry procreate military digital illustration graphic design art lettering typography handlettering illustration
On day 19 I illustrated the King of Battle. So, I felt inclined to wonder who the Queen of Battle is, which in fact is Infantry.

I was attempting to get better with illustrating people in this one, as thats always been my downfall.

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
