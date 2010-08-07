Adam Kemeny

SawYouSeeMe identity v1

SawYouSeeMe identity v1 logo identity brand dating sawyouseeme
This is an idea that just kinda popped into my head and translated quite well (I think) on screen. I'd welcome any and all feedback, it's for a dating startup and is meant to convey the beginning of a friendly conversation rather than something laden with romantic overtones.

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
