Medina Krluch

Icons

Medina Krluch
Medina Krluch
  • Save
Icons medical speech bubble plant glasses bright person eye space circles icons
Download color palette

A set of icons I designed for an agency in South Melbourne.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2018
Medina Krluch
Medina Krluch

More by Medina Krluch

View profile
    • Like