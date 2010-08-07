The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Tamara Kauffman Interior Designs Logo

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Tamara Kauffman Interior Designs Logo logo icon branding identity negative space interior designers black
Download color palette

Revisting this logo after some time sitting with it with the client. After I did a logo process post on this a few weeks back, It was apparent that some people were not seeing the intended 'room' straight away.

Fortunately, the client has not been in a rush either, so when I approached her about these other perceptions, she agree it would be nice to see if we could play with it a bit more.

The main problem with the original I think was the 'door', this was looking too much like a chimney on a angled roof, with a dark sky above. I didn't see this at first, now it's quite apparent.

So the trick was to make it more door like, so having one slightly ajar I felt removed the chimney aspect, then adding a window I feel also helps remove the 'roof' perception. Also, the original door seemed too small in relation to the top of the ceiling, so have made the door bigger, with a more natural gap between top of door and ceiling.

But I am so close to this mark, it's hard for me to be really subjective. So please do offer up any thoughts on this.

Side by side comparison
Do you see a room or something else? I am not too bothered about people not 'getting it' immediately, that's all part of a logo being remembered. What I want is to avoid totally different perceptions.

C806e6fa3ee1389db24a23f09c0e00c1
Rebound of
Tamara Kauffman Designs Logo
By The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like