Hand Drawn Typography

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
NOT TRACED in any way. Measured it out with a ruler and calculator. Did over 200 letters in one weekend, took 28 hours. This is the first sheet I did. I can post the others, if you guys are interested. Literally the worst sheet out of all of them!