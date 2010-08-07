Mac Tyler

Hand Drawn Typography

typography hand drawn pencil letters type
NOT TRACED in any way. Measured it out with a ruler and calculator. Did over 200 letters in one weekend, took 28 hours. This is the first sheet I did. I can post the others, if you guys are interested. Literally the worst sheet out of all of them!

Posted on Aug 7, 2010
