Overtime with Jim Coudal

We’re super excited to have Jim Coudal on Overtime. Jim is the founder of Coudal Partners, a design and interactive studio in Chicago. So many amazing projects have sprung out of Coudal Partners including The Deck Network, Layer Tennis, and Field Notes.

In this episode, Jim shares solid advice on sharing what you love with others, how to remain genuine while running a business, and knowing when it's time to let a project go. Jim also teases the next big project from Field Notes!

