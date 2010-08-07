William Rainbird

Tumblr Experiments

William Rainbird
William Rainbird
  • Save
Tumblr Experiments tumblr theme tags meta
Download color palette

Revisited a tumblr theme idea I had a while ago. I want to make a theme that takes inspiration from the Boston Big Picture.

This is what I've done for the meta data for each post.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
William Rainbird
William Rainbird

More by William Rainbird

View profile
    • Like