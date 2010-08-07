Dan Rubin

Ready, Set: Go

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
Ready, Set: Go univers texture grid onceyouseeityoucantunseeit
Download color palette

Still playing with the 'overprinting and misaligned registration' look, this time resulting in a funky and unintentional pseudo-beveled effect.

D545ea786e90a9f1b8974300f461271c
Rebound of
RGB
By Dan Rubin
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like