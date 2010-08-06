Dan Rubin

RGB

RGB overprint
Inspired by Simon's default home page, I decided to play a little tonight.

I'm going for an overprinting feel, and there will be some CSS Transitions involved in the actual page (perhaps even some Transforms if I'm feeling frisky) along with RGBa and box-shadow(s).

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
