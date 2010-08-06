Bert Austin

Mobile Mascot

This is a mascot I created about 5 years ago for a client that owns a WindowsMobile Store. On request I created a weekly comic (6 frames) for their sales paper.
The expression shown by this mascot somewhat synonymous with mine entering the dribbble 'building'!
Thanks for the invite, Mike!

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
