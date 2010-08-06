Beta Signup Form

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Something I've been working on - on and off - for a while now. Really need to get back on this. Starting.... now.
Site is based around American politics. The blue and red faces are elements of the logo. They are also meant to symbolize conversation, thought, discourse, etc...