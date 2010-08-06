Matt Ward

More on the Header

Matt Ward
Matt Ward
  • Save
More on the Header header blue logo menu
Download color palette

Okay, so this looks really similar, but I changed a few things. Brought the colour in the top bar down a bit, added a bit of extra detail to the cross catching, changed the shape of the g's in the logo and added a bit of hatch-shadow behind the logo itself.

I also had a hover state active in the screenshot so you can see what the menu items look like when you scroll over them.

6e2c83587e808054c9364520811a06ec
Rebound of
New Blog Design
By Matt Ward
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Matt Ward
Matt Ward

More by Matt Ward

View profile
    • Like