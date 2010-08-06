More on the Header

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Okay, so this looks really similar, but I changed a few things. Brought the colour in the top bar down a bit, added a bit of extra detail to the cross catching, changed the shape of the g's in the logo and added a bit of hatch-shadow behind the logo itself.
I also had a hover state active in the screenshot so you can see what the menu items look like when you scroll over them.