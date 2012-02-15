Timothy J. Reynolds

Subway Cars #02 [Animated]

Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds
  • Save
Subway Cars #02 [Animated] render model cinema 4d c4d isometric train subway animation animated gif
Download color palette

ADDED:
2 stops at the station.
Lighting in the cars.
Increased # of cars.

Gif cars passing still
Rebound of
Subway Cars [Animated]
By Timothy J. Reynolds
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds

More by Timothy J. Reynolds

View profile
    • Like