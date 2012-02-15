Bob Galmarini

Toying Around

Have a really fun project for an AWESOME client that is letting us build some pretend identities (more details to come). This one is for an antique store that specializes in trinkets, toys and that type of thing.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
