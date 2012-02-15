Dave McNally

Enliven Rebranding Idea 1

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Enliven Rebranding Idea 1 logo redesign rebrand tungsten octagon icon enliven labs
Download color palette

Experimenting with a completely new direction for a portfolio redesign. I'm wanting to rebrand at the same time. Early stages of the initial idea, just documenting it here. Avoiding the 'put a logo inside a circle' syndrome we're seeing everywhere by putting the icon in an octagon instead! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like