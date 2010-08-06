Zsolt Jakab

Buttons

Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Hire Me
  • Save
Buttons buttons header web website web design color
Download color palette

Designing the header for one of my personal projects.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zsolt Jakab

View profile
    • Like