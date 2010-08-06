Gui Seiz

Listify

Gui Seiz
Gui Seiz
  • Save
Listify ui logo website
Download color palette

:) a tongue in cheek logo for Listify.

a silly little thing me &amp; Alex made that converts your iTunes playlists into Spotify playlists.

Although most of the american crowd is probably going "Spoti-what?"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Gui Seiz
Gui Seiz

More by Gui Seiz

View profile
    • Like