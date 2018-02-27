Product Campaign Slot Interaction 24

Trending designs to inspire you
Hope you guys are doing pretty well! Today, I’m sharing this mobile interaction flow in order to display latest deals, promotions & ad campaigns for our users without leaving their current page.
Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻
Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖