Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Product Campaign Slot Interaction 24

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Product Campaign Slot Interaction 24 flinto finance insurance interaction material concept sketch mobile app ux card ui
Download color palette

Hope you guys are doing pretty well! Today, I’m sharing this mobile interaction flow in order to display latest deals, promotions & ad campaigns for our users without leaving their current page.

Thanks for viewing/liking my shots 🙏🏻

Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

interaction.flinto
900 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like