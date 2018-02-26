Graduate Data Website Header

Nazirul Hoque 🏆

Hi Everyone,

This is an another dark version Header for an Education site. Let me know your valuable feedbacks. I'm happy to take any criticism regarding design & don't forget to show your love.

Looking to design such kind of work? Ping me here: nazirulhoque669@gmail.com or Skype: nazirul.hoque2

Thanks!

