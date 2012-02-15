Emir Ayouni

ONST Creative - Further Robotic Logo Exploration.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
ONST Creative - Further Robotic Logo Exploration. logo design logo designer growcase logo robot onst coffee pot onramp michael spitz branding identity logotype robots onst creative
Further robotic logo exploration for ONST Creative.

A bit more simplified. Sticking to the type choices, since I thought they worked well.

Feels like it could use something. But don't want to clutter it too much.

Suggestions are welcome.

Rebound of
Robot logo suggestion for ONST.
By Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
