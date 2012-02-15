Eric Nyffeler

Roof Tops

Eric Nyffeler
Eric Nyffeler
illustration drawing roof house building moon night chimney distress texture hill side
Here's a little sneak peek of an in-progress illustration of a sleepy little village. This is still pretty early in the texturing process. We'll make it look much shittier by the time it's ready to print.

Eric Nyffeler
Eric Nyffeler

