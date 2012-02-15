Andi Galpern

Mr Moo Stash

Mr Moo Stash illustration photoshop retro
A friend of mine drew this sketch on a piece of paper and I retro-ized it with Illustrator, Photoshop and Halftone textures.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
