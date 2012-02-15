Mike Beecham

Concentric

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Concentric icon ui ios android apple iphone leather circles rings blue white stitch stitches
Download color palette

A fun little icon project, combining smooth vectors with some nice textures. Comments always appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like