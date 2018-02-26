Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FLIP - Orange Young Designers Competition

FLIP - Orange Young Designers Competition motion protoype ui design ux mobile app homepage
FLIP is a mobile application providing a mutualized saving book where subscribers can save and invest shared funds remotely.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/62266099/FLIP-Orange-Jeunes-Designers-6

The project has been among the finalists selected by Orange Young Designers Competition #6 which is an international competition for recent design graduates and creatives, makers and digital enthusiasts with no degree requirements.

Posted on Feb 26, 2018
