FLIP - Orange Young Designers Competition

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FLIP is a mobile application providing a mutualized saving book where subscribers can save and invest shared funds remotely.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/62266099/FLIP-Orange-Jeunes-Designers-6
The project has been among the finalists selected by Orange Young Designers Competition #6 which is an international competition for recent design graduates and creatives, makers and digital enthusiasts with no degree requirements.