Insider Messages

insider iphone web app app mobile messages
Adding a new feature to Insider (A web app for Vivint sales). Instant message feature. Since its a web app and does not have support for notifications, there is a send as text message option.

Maybe someday a web app will be able to do push notifications. We may just have to build this as a native app.

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
