Jonathan Atkinson

Resume 2

Jonathan Atkinson
Jonathan Atkinson
  • Save
Resume 2 resume cv clean gray red
Download color palette

Another cleaner shot (100%) of the query based skills area that animate on load to predefined values, plus detailing of one of the custom list item styles.

5ef8cc63db92ffc8d559de60a0f9d395
Rebound of
Resume 1
By Jonathan Atkinson
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Jonathan Atkinson
Jonathan Atkinson

More by Jonathan Atkinson

View profile
    • Like