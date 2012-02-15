Sacha Greif

Share This

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
Share This bryant social media twitter facebook buttons share blog
Download color palette

More progress on the Intercom blog.

Should those share buttons show the number of shares? It doesn't seem that important to me, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like