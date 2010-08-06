Cole Rise

baby shower invite

Cole Rise
Cole Rise
  • Save
baby shower invite baby shower illustration san francisco
Download color palette

raining babies for a pregnant friend. should probably fix the lighting on the baby (did it quickly on a red-eye)

not normally an illustrator... any pointers to make it better?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Cole Rise
Cole Rise
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cole Rise

View profile
    • Like