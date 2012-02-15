John Passafiume

Bonnie's Jams

John Passafiume
John Passafiume
  • Save
Bonnie's Jams john passafiume lettering packaging jams design
Download color palette

Full set featured on The Dieline.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
John Passafiume
John Passafiume

More by John Passafiume

View profile
    • Like