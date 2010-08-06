Michael Flarup

Dunk - The Dribbble Feed Viewer

It's finally here! Dunk - The Dribbble Feed Viewer. We've been working on this thing for months and we're really excited to show it to you guys.

Go read more about it over at dunkapp.com

Or jump directly to iTunes and pick it up

Read more about the development over at the Robocat Blog

We'd love to hear what you think in the comments.

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
