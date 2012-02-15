David Schwartz

صداقة

David Schwartz
David Schwartz
  • Save
صداقة arabic photo type
Download color palette

A new project I'm working on involving photos and Arabic words. This word, صداقة (pronounced saw-daqa), means friendship.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
David Schwartz
David Schwartz

More by David Schwartz

View profile
    • Like