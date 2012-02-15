Sara Michieli

Inchiostro (Ink)

Inchiostro (Ink) ink io disegno a modo mio blue hairs
Detail of a illustration done for the collective "Io Disegno a Modo Mio" (I draw in my own way) on the theme "Ink"

Here the full illustration:
http://blog.webgraffititv.com/illustrazione-inchiostro/

Posted on Feb 15, 2012
