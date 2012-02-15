Timothy Whalin

Company 20th Anniversary Logo

Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin
  • Save
Company 20th Anniversary Logo logo concept anniversary company branding blue
Download color palette

Concept for Caption Colorado's 20th Anniversary logo. Incorporating part of the corporate branding into the zero.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Timothy Whalin
Timothy Whalin

More by Timothy Whalin

View profile
    • Like