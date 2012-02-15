Pale Horse

Cat Demon Platforms

Pale Horse
Pale Horse
  • Save
Cat Demon Platforms cat demon iron fist platforms shoe high heel
Download color palette

Hand-drawn 'Cat Demon' platforms for Iron Fist's 'Art of Sole' traveling exhibit, on display in NYC, Bread & Butter Berlin, MAGIC Las Vegas & LA.

Check It Here:
http://www.juxtapoz.com/Current/juxtapoz-presents-soles4souls-lab-art

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2012
Pale Horse
Pale Horse

More by Pale Horse

View profile
    • Like