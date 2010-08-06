Ian Sidaway

Me & You

Me & You cyan magenta gotham noise
I'm sure this theme has been played with a lot, but this is my pop at it. I think this would make a neat little screenprint on the right card stock. Venn diagrams are cool, as are blending modes in Photoshop. But how cool would blending modes in CSS be?

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
