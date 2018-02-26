Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Iban Beldarrain

Greenheart Club - Intranet

Greenheart Club - Intranet
Hello everyone!
I'm working on the Greenheart Club, a global volunteer community in which the members can share experiences, log volunteer hours, access to resources, learn by doing e-courses, and earn grants for community projects.

One more time, it’s being a pleasure working closely with the fine folks at Greenheart.

Posted on Feb 26, 2018
