The Rebel Flyer -PSD

- This flyer template is 4 by 6 in (4.25 in by 6.25 in with bleeds) and is ready for print, because it’s in CMYK at 300 dpi. The psd file can be edited in Adobe Photoshop, and to be able to change the text.

- Can be used as Poster, Flyer, E-Flyer template for any entertainment events.

Layered Photoshop file organized in folders with editable text and flexible layer styles. Easy to edit, replace text, add images, logos, etc. Help file included. Enjoy!

JUST TAKE A LOOK http://bit.ly/AkBrkJ